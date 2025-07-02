McComb Eyes UK and Irish ‘Elite’ After Comeback Win – “I Just Want to Fight the Best”

Sean McComb marked his return to the ring after over a year out with a statement of intent – and a call-out to the top names on the UK and Irish scene.

“The Public Nuisance” fought for the first time in 14 months on a GBM card in Hull last weekend, defeating Alexis Nahuel Torres over six and immediately setting his sights on some of the names in the light-welterweight division.

The Belfast native has long expressed a desire to rematch Arnold Barboza Jr. following his controversial defeat to the American in New York last year.

However, accepting a rematch is not on the cards; he is now turning his focus rivals closer to home.

“We all know I want a rematch with Barboza. We’re not going to get it so we’ll go the UK route,” McComb said.

“We have all the top fighters in the UK. We’ve got Dalton Smith, Adam Azim, Pierce O’Leary… anyone else around the domestic scene wants it, European wants it, anyone wants it – I’m here. I just want to fight the best names in the hat and they’re the best names in the hat.”

O’Leary was a McComb agreed to before but the Dub has been ordered to defend his European title against his mandatory challenger by the EBU.

Dalton Smith is the mandatory challenger for the WBC light welterweight title, leaving Azim, McComb’s best bet.