‘No show like my Joe show’ – Gary Cully believes Joe Fitzpatrick win proves he is a genuine prospect

By | on April 14, 2020 |
There will be no show like his Joe show claims Gary Cully [10(5)-0].

The Pete Taylor trained fighter doesn’t believe there are many out there that could do what he did to ‘real talent’ Joe Fitzpatrick.

The Kildare native ended what was built as a genuine 50/50 clash, as well the most evenly matched and highly anticipated Irish title fight in some time within a round.

The rangy southpaw announced himself to the wider public with an Ulster Hall win that will be remembered for sometime. It’s a win ‘The Diva’ is now happy to sing about although he isn’t keen to crow in the face of his recent foe.

Cully points out ‘The Dragon’ is a genuine talent and a fighter of real quality, that would cause a host of top end fighters problems.

Although he does suggest he isn’t your average top end prospect.

“Joe is a real talent and I’ve always said that,” Cully told Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t think hes getting the credit for how talented he is because of the fashion our fight ended. I always knew how good Joe was.

“I just knew he wasn’t on my level and that showed, but that’s the same Joe Fitzpatrick people were raving about when he knocked out Stephen Webb and stopped Barros for the Celtic title. It’s the same Joe a lot of people said was going to beat me. I don’t believe there’s many out there that could do to Joe what I did, he’s a good fighter.”

Before the pandemic hit Cully was scheduled to face a more experienced name in Maxi Hughes, and although he wonders if the English fighter is as good as Fitzpatrick, it was another step in the right direction.

There was talk that fight may take place on a rescheduled card, but the Naas fighter revealed the former Central Area champ and British title challenger had pulled out of the proposed April 25 clash and reveals he is in next opponent limbo as a result.

“I think he would be a step up on Joe in terms of experience. He’s been around the block and knows the ins and outs of the pro game a lot more, but in terms of talent and skill I’m not sure.

“I’m not sure who I’m going to fight next, Maxi Hughes had withdrawn a couple of days before the show was cancelled, whether it was because of injury and he will be recovered after this break I don’t know. If it’s not him then I’ll fight whoever is going to move my career forward towards a world ranking, that’s up to my team.”

