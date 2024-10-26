Three Team Ireland Boxer’s Close in on World Youth Medals

Three Irish boxers moved to within one win of a World Youth Championships medal in Budva today.

Tadgh O’Donnell, Kayleigh Whelan, Siofra Lawless, Martin McDonagh and Jamie Graham all boxed across a busy day for the eight-strong team with the final three coming away with last 16 wins.

World Junior medal winner O’Donnell looked on course for victory when he dished out a standing eight in the first round of his second fight of the tournament. However, Colombia’s Juan Pablo Franco battled his way back into contention and took a split-decision win.

Avona’s Whelan faced a very talented fighter in China’s Yuting Wu and ultimately suffered a second-round defeat in Ireland’s second clash of the day.

World Junior Champion, 63kg Lawless was the one dishing out the punishment as she got Ireland’s first win on Saturday.

The latest Wicklow Wonder Woman had way too much for Morocco’s Safae Zoubaa and eventually secured an RSC win to progress to the 63kg quarters.

McDonagh is also through to the medal bouts after he impressed when shutting out China’s Yuheng Wang to move to within touching distance of a lightweight medal.

Green took the same path in the featherweight division thanks to victory by the same score against Mexico’s Mendoza Carbajal.

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore