Stoppage Win – Shay O’Dowd Blasts his Way into World Youth Medal Fight

Shay O’Dowd blasted his way into World Youth Championship medal contention with a destructive debut on the International stage on Saturday.

The Cruiserweight all but cruised into the quarter-finals of the contest and is now just one win away from a podium place.

The two time Irish champion defeated Angel Rivera of of Puerto Rico to move into the 80kg quarter-finals.

The Swords teen secured his spot with a stoppage win. O’Dowd forced the referee to hand out a standing eight midway through the first session and when he landed big and clean just seconds later the man in the middle stepped in and waved the fight off.

The win was the Irish’s neutrals fifth from six fights and O’Dowd becomes the second neurtal to be one win away from a medal.