Ryan Jenkins Looks to Move to Within One Win of a Medal
Ryan Jenkins will look to move into medal contention in Budva today.
The Olympic Mulingar boxer is the only member of Team Ireland through the ropes at the World Youth Championships on Sunday.
Jenkins will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Siofra Lawless, Martin McDonagh and Jamie Green by becoming a quarter finalist.
Secure a win today and the teen will move to within one win of a medal.
The 63.5kg operator contest Abdullah Rahal of Israel in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay