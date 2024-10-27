Ryan Jenkins Looks to Move to Within One Win of a Medal

Ryan Jenkins will look to move into medal contention in Budva today.

The Olympic Mulingar boxer is the only member of Team Ireland through the ropes at the World Youth Championships on Sunday.

Jenkins will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Siofra Lawless, Martin McDonagh and Jamie Green by becoming a quarter finalist.

Secure a win today and the teen will move to within one win of a medal.

The 63.5kg operator contest Abdullah Rahal of Israel in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay