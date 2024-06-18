Confident Lewis Crocker laughing at joker Connah Walker

Lewis Crocker says he’s going through fight week laughing.

The Belfast puncher suggests the only pain this weekend’s opponent, Connah Walker can inflict on him is belly ache from continually making him chuckle.

‘The Croc’ clashes with Wolverhampton’s Walker for the WBA International Title at Resorts World Arena Birmingham this Saturday.

The bout is being built as a guaranteed war with a resurgent Walker said to be a big test for the Billy Nelson-trained welterweight.

The Conlan Boxing managed fighter argues that is far from the case and has predicted a knockout win.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Jose Felix, WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker ring walk.

That prediction has promoted Walker to ditch a no-bad-blood approach and get vocal about what he’ll do to Crocker live on DAZN this weekend.

Rather than be concerned by a disgruntled opponent, Walker is taking the verbals as a comedy routine.

“Who’s this guy talking to? Do you know what I mean? He’s won two fights in a row and he actually thinks he’s Mike Tyson,” Crocker said.

“This guy would have to kill me to win this fight. I don’t know if he actually believes what he’s saying. I think he’s a bit stupid in the head. I can’t wait.

“I’m laughing at this guy already. One million percent I stop this guy. I’m too big, too strong, too smart, too fast. Get that in your head mate. You’re never beating me; ever. The fans can’t miss this fight because they can see the bad blood already. It’s going to be toe-to-toe for the get-go; there’s no doubt about it.”