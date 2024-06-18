Amanda Serrano won’t fight Katie Taylor next – Real Deal secures keep busy bout

It won’t be Katie Taylor next for Amanda Serrano.

‘The Real Deal’ will get a fight in before a massive showdown with the Irish legend on November 15.

Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed world champion will fight Stevie Morgan on July 20, the date she was originally meant to fight Taylor before illness to Mike Tyson saw that card pushed back to November.

The bout is chief support to Jake Paul’s ‘Fear No Man’ battle with former bare-knuckle champion boxer and MMA star “Platinum” Mike Perry at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Florida native Morgan is ranked in the top 10 by the IBF, WBO, and WBA and ‘The Sledgehammer’ comes to the ring with 13 knockouts from 14 wins, although she hasn’t mixed in anywhere near the circles multi-weight world champion Serrano has.

The 10-round clash does afford the New York-based puncher the chance to test the waters at light welterweight the weight she will fight against Taylor at.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian and Amanda Serrano pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I’ve already been preparing for a fight on Saturday, July 20, and even though I’ll now be waiting a little longer for my rematch with Katie Taylor, this is an opportunity for me to face another tough boxer in Stevie Morgan in Tampa,” Serrano said. “My opponent has 13 KOs, more than almost every other active female boxer, but I fear no woman – I embrace the war. I look forward to seeing all my Puerto Rican fans in Tampa for my 50th professional fight to show the world my skills at super lightweight, live on DAZN PPV.”

“We’ve been training for an opportunity like this, and I want to give full respect to Amanda for all she has done in her career and for women’s boxing,” said Morgan. “In this sport, though, in order to make a name, you have to take a name. I have 13 KOs and nothing will be sweeter than making Amanda Serrano number 14. Come fight night on Saturday, July 20 there will be fireworks!”

Taylor and Serrano are still set to rematch their historic Madison Square Garden bout as co-main event of the rescheduled Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson mega-event at AT&T Stadium on Friday, November 15.

It will be interesting to see if the two-weight undisputed world champion now looks to get a fight in inbetween.