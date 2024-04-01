FREE AGENT Caoimhin Agyarko Frustrated at Lack of Opportunities

Caoimhin Agyarko has confirmed he is no longer a Matchroom fighter but is adamant that doesn’t mean it’s game set and match in terms of his 2024 title hopes.

The Belfast light middleweight crossed the great British promotional divide leaving Queensbury Promotions to sign with Matchroom in 2021.

Initially, it looked like a match made in heaven with Eddie Hearn waxing lyrical about the Holy Trinity graduate and talking about him as a possible Belfast headliner.

‘Black Thunder’ was progressing as expected, until an injury slowed things down – and upon his return, his relationship with his promoter seemed to unravel.

Possibly in a bid to send a message to many in his stable, Hearn made the strange move of claiming the 27-year-old had rebuffed an offer to fight Troy Williamson.

Agyarko explained he was up for the fight but wanted a clash to get over his injury first. The bout eventually happened in Belfast last December with the Irish fighter winning. However, by then the relationship seemed fractious beyond repair.

When Agyarko didn’t appear on Matchroom’s show at the Ulster Hall in January questions were asked and Frank Smith told Irish-boxing.com Matchroom had fights for the Belfast talent but revealed a new contract wasn’t on the table.

Speaking last week, Agyarko confirmed he was contractually free.

“I’m a free agent, so I can sign with whoever would be interested,” he said before revealing he is big fight keen.

“I’m just looking to be in big fights. I want big fights. I’m 27 now, I know I’m not old but I want to be in a position to achieve my goals and dreams,” he adds before expressing an opinion he isn’t getting the breaks he feels he deserves.

“I feel like there are certain fighters getting opportunities that don’t really deserve them compared to someone like me.”

Agyarko also defended his ambition and hit back at suggestions he hid from the Williamson fight, pointing to his record as proof of his willingness to fight.

“I’ve never turned down a fight, you look at my resume, I’ve never ever fought more than three or four journeymen. I’ve always taken challenges, from early on taking Jez Smith in my eleventh fight, my second fight was against someone 3-0 with 3kos, fighters 14-0, 19-1, look at my resume and look at other people’s resumes and the opportunities they are getting. It’s frustrating for me because I don’t understand it, I don’t understand why I’m not getting these opportunities. But I’m not going to sit here and cry over spilled milk, I’m a fighter I’ve just got to keep working hard keep training, and when the opportunity comes take them with both hands.”

Having worked with Matchroom and Queensberry previously, Boxxer could be a route Agyarko explores, while a Conlan Boxing link-up may work considering they have a DAZN deal.