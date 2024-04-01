‘Statement’ – Callum Walsh makes UFC Fight Pass History

The numbers are in and they make for good reading for Callum Walsh, points out promoter Tom Loeffler.

The 360 Promotions boss says all the figures surrounding the Cork fighter’s St Patrick’s weekend clash in Madison Square Garden cement his status as the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ and set him up for a big 2024.

Walsh’s ninth-round stoppage win over Dauren Yeleussinov on March 15 at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden was one of the best attended in the venue’s history.

It also broke UFC Fight Pass broadcast figures, both of which the 360 Promotions boss claims combine to make a ‘huge statement’.

“Callum’s fight night was in the top 20 of all boxing events held in the historic Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said Loeffler. “That’s a huge statement for only his second fight in New York City and the storied history of the venue. Callum’s event was also the highest-rated boxing show in the history of UFC Fight Pass.”

“Now, with all the numbers that have been tallied,” Loeffler said, “‘King’ Callum Walsh has clearly established himself as the fastest rising star in boxing.”

Cork’s Walsh, who is trained by Freddie Roach and has the backing of Dana White, will look to continue that rise when he fights for a second time this year at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California on June 7.

The undefeated 23-year-old who won the WBC Continental Super Americas welterweight title on St. Patrick’s Day will face a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

It was hoped a return to Ireland would be next but a homecoming now doesn’t look likely for the summer.