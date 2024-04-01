Keeler Fears Quigley Won’t Take the ‘Risk’ but Remains Hopeful

Luke Keeler isn’t giving up on a Jason Quigley fight.

Keeler believes the idea of potentially losing to another Irish fighter is preventing the Donegal fighter from agreeing to a domestic fight.

The Ballyfermot fighter suggests, his fellow former middleweight world title challenger is waiting for another big Stateside fight and doesn’t see the benefit in fighting ‘Coolhand’.

Still, Keeler remains somewhat hopeful and wonders if the right financial package could be put together and a suitable platform found would Quigley bite.

“I believe Jason Quigley thinks he is ahead of me at this stage of career and won’t entertain the challenge,” the Dubliner said.

“My feeling is he wants another American payday and won’t take on the risk of losing so best of luck to him. The fight not being made is not down to me I’m happy to put the question marks to bed. I also understand boxing is a business at our stages of career so hopefully someone can provide a platform and payday to make this fight at home.”

In fairness to Quigley, he hasn’t commented on the fight and there has been a suggestion he is strongly considering retiring.

Keeler is closing in on retirement and has said this will be his last year. However, he would like to go out with a big fight and has targeted an IBO title shot or a big fight on a card of note.

There has been talk of a Feile fight with Padraig McCrory but the Hammer is another considering his future.

Keeler, who holds two wins over Conrad Cummings, has also been open about his desire to fight Quigley, suggesting if he was to win he could call himself the best Irish middleweight of his era.