Sean McComb Secures Huge Fight on Huge Las Vegas Card?

Sean McComb could be just one win away from a World title shot.

McComb has been hinting a ‘big’ news over the last few weeks and suggested the ‘big one’ is en route.

The ‘Public Nuisance’ hasn’t gone public with any specific details just yet, but rumour around Belfast during Breakout fight week suggested it’s something to get really excited about.

It’s understood the southpaw is on the verge of confirming a world title eliminator on a massive US card.

Talk among the boxing community has McComb in a WBO world title eliminator against Arnold Barbosa jr.

Furthermore, the fight will play out on the massive Devin Haney versus Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 20.

It’s huge news for the Belfast fighter and a massive opportunity. If he was to beat the 32-year-old American on such a card it would be one of the biggest and highest-profile wins in recent times.

Barboza is undefeated in 29 fights and has some very good names on his record. He won the WBO Intercontinental title in early 2023 but was out for 11 months post that win, coming back against Xolisani Ndongeni in January.

After a defeat to Gavin Gwyne stalled his fast start McComb has gotten his career back on track. Now courtesy of a seven-fight winning streak and a WBO European title win against Sam Maxwell last time out the 31-year-old finds himself on the very of announcing a world title eliminator.

April 20 seems like late notice but the Pete Taylor-trained fighter has been expecting fight news and has been in camp for some time already.