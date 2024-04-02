Gary Cully to Fight Two-Time European Champion on Taylor-Catterall Card

It’s former European Champion Francesco Patera next for Gary Cully.

Cully will face one of Belgium’s greatest-ever fighters in Leeds on May 25.

‘The Diva’, as expected, returns on a date initially penciled in for Katie Taylor‘s Dublin fight night but finds himself fighting on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s eagerly anticipated rematch instead.

Patera represents a good test for the Naas lightweight, he is a two-time European champion, having won the EBU strap for the first time against Edis Tatli in 2017 before regaining it against England’s Lewis Ritson in 2018, handing the Newcastle native the first loss of his career. The Belgian also has Irish previous on his record having defeated Paul Hyland Jr in a European defence.

Although it seems like he has been around for a long time, Patera is just 30. He lost for the first time in 2016 when he took on American superstar in waiting Keyshawn Davis last summer but returned to winning ways in his home country in November.

Cully will be favourite but it remains a solid test and the fact Patera has yet to be stopped gives the Matchroom fighter a chance to make a statement.

The bout will be Cully’s second since his shock defeat to Jose Felix Jr – the 28-year-old returned to winning ways against Reece Mould in November – and victory would put him back on the world title track.

Paddy Donovan also provides Irish interest on the massive DAZN broadcast card as he faces former Patera foe Lewis Ritson.