MAYHEM IN MAY – JB Promotions confirm McGylnn – Ryan title for May card

Tony McGylnn and Dave Ryan will battle it out for the BUI Celtic title on what JB Promotions will be a ‘stacked’ card.

The Dublin – Clare battle will take place on top of a Mayday Mayhem fight at the Redcow’s Warehouse on May 10.

Irish-boxing.com understand the bill was set to be topped by a Senan Kelly versus Lee Reeves fight but the Limerick man was forced out through injury.

Ray Moylette and James McGivern were said to be offered the chance to step in but neither fight materalised.

JB Promotions have found a more than adequate replacement and an all Irish headliner that should generate interest.

McGynn has endured a stop start innings since he turned over but is one a lot fancy to well if given a run of fights. Jay Byrne is particularly big on the 26-year-old and obviously wants to get him a first career title.

The Ian Gaughran mentored Ryan has been a breath of fresh air since he turned over. The kickboxing convert has managed to find himself in entertaining fights regardless of the level he’s competed at and has been instantly vocal about his desire to fight for straps.

Indeed, the Shaun Kelly trained competitor was keen to fight Kelly for the Irish title on this very card but wasn’t eligible, as a result he faces McGylnn for the BUI Celtic title at a weight yet to be confirmed.