Connor Quinn plans to give Carl Frampton every reason to repeat Anthony Cacace-style celebrations

Conor Quinn hopes he can make Carl Frampton repeat his famous Anthony Cacace celebrations by winning a world title in the future.

‘The Jackal’ went viral for his joyous reaction to ‘The Apache’ finally fulfilling his potential and claiming the IBF super featherweight crown with victory over Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia in May.

The fighter-turned-pundit had always been a vocal advocate of Cacace and heralded him as a future world champion even when things were not running so smoothly for Ireland’s first-ever super featherweight world champion.

He most recently lent his voice of support to rising flyweight star Quinn and helped the Mark Dunlop-managed BBBofC Celtic Champion secure a Queensberry contract.

Indeed, so effusive was the former two-weight world champion with his praise, that Frank Warren decided to go straight to Belfast with the Clonard BC graduate.

‘The Magnificent’ is the co-main event on the Belfast Brawl card set for the SSE Arena on June 28 and can progress his career to the next level with a Commonwealth title win over undefeated English Champion Conner Kelsall.

The magnitude of the platform and size of the opportunity are not lost on the Dee Walsh-trained entertainer. He is massively grateful to Frampton for helping him get the chance and says the Irish great’s continued support of Belfast fighters is a testament to the man he is.

“It shows the guy that he is, obviously he was an unbelievable fighter but he is still supporting the likes of myself on the way up,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before suggesting he’d one day hopes to be the reason Frampton is going viral for celebrations.

“I would absolutely love that,” he adds.

“The celebrations when Cacace won the world title backs up what I just said, it’s a testament to his character. He is a three-time two-weight world champion. He could just sail off into the sunset as many would, but he didn’t, he is still there helping the likes of myself on the way up and supporting the likes of Anto Cacace. He always said it and it came true, hopefully, he says it about me and it comes true.”

Quinn, whose Commonwealth bid features on a TNT broadcast bill alongside Pierce O’Leary versus Darragh Foley and title fights for James McGivern and Colm Murphy, has already thanked ‘The Jackal’ for his support.

“I had to give my thanks to him because you couldn’t have a better guy shouting your name. I’d dare say once Frampton mentions your name to Frank Warren, Frank Warren listens. I sent him a few messages to say thanks very much and I saw him at the last Conlan Boxing show in the Ulster Hall and again I could only give thanks to him.”