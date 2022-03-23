Jason Quigley makes Senior Football debut

Not quite in the ring but Jason Quigley was back in the sports arena last night.

The recent middleweight world title challenger traded boxing boots for football boots and the squared circle for the GAA battlefield as he made his senior GAA debut.

The Donegal puncher took the dual star to new levels as he took to the field for his local GAA club, Seán MacCumhaills.

Quigley had played for the club underage but sported their crest as a senior footballer for the first time last night.

Irish-boxing.com understands the middleweight, who recently took on Raymond Van Barneveld in a darts exhibition, has been training for the last couple of weeks and came off the bench in a friendly game.

It’s unsure as to whether he will remain in the fold for the league and championship campaigns.

On the boxing front Quigley is said to be weighing up options. Eddie Hearn is keen to work with him and names like Anthony Fowler have been dropped as potential opponents. The fact the 30-yaer-old is ready for the hustle and bustle of a GAA match suggests his surgery to fix the broken jaw suffered during his world title fight with Demetrius Andrade in December was a success.