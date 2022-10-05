‘Banned for Life’ – Frampton and Conlan react to failed drug test fall out

Bemused Irish fight legends Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan have called for a lifetime ban for any drug cheats in boxing.

The doping issue within the sport has become front page news today after the Daily Mail revealed Conor Benn failed a drug test ahead of his eagerly anticipated ‘Born Rivals’ bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

The British Boxing Board of Control have since moved and “prohibited” the PPV fight from going ahead as “it is not in the interests of boxing”.

Before the BBBofC released that statement event organizers Matchroom and Wasserman claimed the fight will happen and said both fighters remain willing to trade leather. In the time since Eddie Hearn has said he remains hopeful the bill will still take place in London this weekend and suggested it was in the hands of lawyers.

The public workout for the show proceeded as planned and the fighters on the bill, including Derry’s Connor Coyle, are moving forward as if the fight night goes ahead, for now.

The events of the day have prompted massive debate within the boxing world and drawn the ire of many including Belfast duo Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan.

Framtpon, the first Irish fighter to unify world titles, and Ireland’s first and only ever male World Amateur Champion, Conlan both called for lifetime bans for all drug cheats.

“Boxing does itself no favours,” said ‘The Jackal’. “There should be no grey areas. If you fail a test you’re banned and in my opinion you should be banned for life.

“I’ve been super cautious from my amateur days of what I can and can’t take,” he added. “I wouldn’t take a multi vitamin unless VADA approved. I refused a topical psoriasis ointment as it had steroids in it. Deterrents need to be stronger.”

“What a f*cking joke, this sport is dangerous enough without dope cheats. What’s the point of testing?? I say this every time someone gets caught, they should get a lifetime ban but this is boxing and no one really cares. Much more are at it and haven’t been caught IMO,” said world title hopeful Conlan.