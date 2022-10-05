‘I’ll step in’ – Caoimhin Agyarko offers to replace Conor Benn and fight Chris Eubank Jr

Caoimhin Agyarko says he will fight Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday night if Conor Benn is prohibited from fighting on the massive DAZN card.

The entire Matchroom and Wasserman card was put in jeopardy today as the Daily Mail confirmed Benn had failed a drug test in the lead into the fight.

Organizers are adamant the show goes on and both Benn and Eubank Jr remain keen to fight.

However, the British Boxing Board of Control have have ‘prohibited’ the fight from taking place because of the fact Benn tested positive clomifene.

At present Matchroom and Wasserman’s lawyers are on the case and it appears show organizers are confident the fight and thus the card, which Derry’s Conor Colyle is scheduled to fight Felix Cash on – will go ahead.

If Benn does officially get removed from the card, Belfast light middleweight Agyarko says step in and save the show.

Agayrko, who is mid-camp for an October 29 test on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s latest undisputed defence, let his availability be known on Twitter.

“Don’t cancel the show send me a contract I’ll step in and fight Eubank not a problem,” he said.

Don’t cancel the show send me a contract I’ll step in and fight Eubank not a problem. 🤌🏾 https://t.co/V8lKNxQ1R5 — Caoimhín Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) October 5, 2022

‘Black Thunder’ also revealed he was asked to spar both in recent weeks when speaking to SlottBox.