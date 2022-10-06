‘I’ll Be Waiting’ – Spike O’Sullivan puts Hogan and Eggington on Notice

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-5(4)] has put Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] and Sam Eggington [32(18)-7(2)] on notice.

The Cork fighter wants the winner of this weekend’s eagerly anticipated ‘Super Saturday’ clash between the IBO light middleweight champion and the mandatory challenger from Kildare.

The Pascal Collins trained puncher has been linked to ‘The Hurricane’ for some time and has had his eye on Egginton since he picked up the IBO earlier this year.

It’s believed Sky Sports, who broadcast the Hennessy Sports fighter’s title win over Przemyslaw Zysk, fancy a ‘Spike’ – Eggington bust up and would have put the Rebel County fighter on the undercard of the English fighter’s defence against Hogan had it taken place in England.

However, No Limit won purse bids and Australian based Hogan gets home away from home advantage for what is a win or retire fight for him.

Either way, O’Sullivan wants the winner and let it be known in possibly his politest call-out ever.

Speaking online he said: