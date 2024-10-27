Five Irish Neurtrals Box for World Youth Quarter Final Spots.

Five Irish neutrals will look to book their place in the World Youth Championship quarter-finals today.

Shay Dowd blasted his way into medal contention with a knockout win on Saturday and five more will look to join him in the last eight of the competition on Sunday.

Looking to make it five-star day for the Neutrals are Antoniio Bozkaya, Tiffany Spencer, Carleigh Peake Sean McCusker and Marcus Barrett.

Ballyhaunis’ Peak takes on Vikrotia Krainova of Russia in the light flyweight last 16, while McCukser Dealgan shares the ring with Hanrui Zang of China at the same stage.

East Meath’s Bozkaya will have to defeat a Cuban to reach the minimum weight quarters, Spencer of Jobstown fame meets a boxer from another strong nation, Kazakhstan as she bids to move a step closer to the podium and Barrett is in against an Albanian as he looks to build on his impressive start to the tournament.