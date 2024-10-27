Gary Cully to Fight Brit in Monte Carlo

Gary Cully will go into 2025 with some serious momentum by winning an interesting Irish v English clash in December.

Cully has been handed a Maxi Hughes clash and will trade leather with the Brit on the Monte-Carlo Showdown at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo on Saturday, December 14.

The Kildare lightweight puts his WBA Continental Title on the line against Rossington’s Hughes in a fight that has been muted time and again over the last two years.

‘The Diva’ outpointed Belgium’s former European Champion Francesco Patera in Leeds last time out in May while ‘Maximus’ earned a stoppage win over Efstathios Antonas in Sheffield last month.

Hughes, who holds wins over Jono Carroll and James Fryers, has been mentioned as a Cully foe on a number of occasions in the past, indeed he was offered the fight.

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully v Francesco Patera, WBA Continental Lightweight Title. 25 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Brit was reluctant as he eyed a big payday and went as far as to suggest he’d worked his way past the level he perceived the ‘The Diva’ to be at.

Cully too, has been looking for a big fight and was hoping to secure Shakur Stevenson’s fight in early Autumn.

The pair now fight in Monte Carlo and the winner should be set for a big start to 2025.