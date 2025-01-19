AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

“It’s Go Go Go’ – Decorated Abbey Molloy’s Pursuit of Honours Continues

Decorated underage talent Abbey Molloy assures there will be no let-up after another Irish title win at the National Stadium last weekend.

The European underage bronze medal winner claimed her sixth title after defeating Ella Joy Thompson in an entertaining skills clash at the home of Irish boxing.

Speaking after the Sacred Heart prospect, who finds it more difficult to talk about her success than achieve it, revealed her desire for more wins, titles and medals.

The Tallaght teen points out it will remain ‘go go go’ in her pursuit of honours.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding.

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

