‘I’ll Get It Again’ – Shay O’Dowd Ready to Mine International GOLD

Shay O’Dowd is determined to become a boxer with the Midas touch.

The World Youth medal winner retained his 86kg Irish crown by defeating Denis Muntean on the South Circular Road on Saturday – and after having his hand raised the six-foot-six puncher made clear his 2025 intentions.

The Swords BC prospect wants to win European gold this year.

O’Dowd announced himself as one of the best in the world at his age and weight when he claimed bronze at the recent Worlds.

He was denied the chance to upgrade the medal to silver and beyond by a hand injury and revealed the pain inflicted was more than physical.

The teenager was gutted to be forced to withdraw and moves into 2025 determined to mine International gold.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: