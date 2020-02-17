Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)] is predicting Irish fireworks when he trades leather with Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] in America next month.

The New York based Monaghan man believes the domestic battle set for the House of Blues is going to leave fans anything but blue.

Indeed, Fryers believes the pair will steal the show on a card that includes a set from popular Boston band the Drop Kick Murphys.

The Ulsterman with a crowd pleasing reputation believes both fighters will go all out for the New England title and entertain the fans in the process.

“I see it being a cracking fight to be honest I think where both going to put it all on the line and let the best man win,” Fryers told Irish-boxing.com .

“I honestly do believe me and him will be the fight of the night and I’m really looking forward to sharing the ring with him.”

The fight was meant to play out last Summer, but visa issues initially put paid to the mouthwatering clash.

It was remade and rescheduled as recent as last week and Fryers couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m over the moon it’s been made again. I really wanted it back in July and was gutted when it fell through because I think me and Ray will put on a great fight. I got the call last Tuesday asking would I take the fight and I jumped at it.”

The New England State title will be on the line when the pair face on Murphy Boxing’s annual St Patrick’s weekend card, that also includes the return of Joe Ward and is topped by Wexford heavyweight Niall Kennedy.

Fryers believes claiming such a title will open doors for him progressing forward.

“Winning that title would be a nice feather in the cap and it set me up nice to start climbing the rankings.”