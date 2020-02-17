“I respect McKenna as a man and as a fighter.” – Ohara Davies promises calm ahead of Golden Contract draw

Ohara Davies claims he won’t react to any potential Tyrone McKenna provocation at tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated Golden Contract draw.

The semi finalists will share the same personal space for the first time since they had a personal altercation during the competition’s super featherweight quarterfinal installment.

‘The Mighty Celt’ has since teased ‘Two Tanks’ is copying him after the English fighter changed trainers and began working with Angel Fernandez.

It’ was the latest episode in a tense saga, but it’s the final chapter of the drama outside the ring according to the Londoner.

“My new coach Angel Fernandez wants me to be myself and I’m not arrogant any more. I have been humble for a while now. I know a lot of fans are waiting for me to revert back to my old ways but I won’t,” Davies explains.

“Everyone saw at the quarter-final press conference that I said I was going to be humble from now on and I’m sticking to that. Nothing and nobody can drag me down,” he adds before explaining he was ultra polite to McKenna at the last press conference.

“After that presser, I was in the lift and I actually held the door open for Tyrone McKenna. We had a little chat on the way downstairs and before his fight that weekend, I wished him good luck.

“I definitely wouldn’t say we’re mates but I’d say we are quite similar in some ways. He knows how to play pantomime and he’s a good talker. He’s got a good following now and that’s come more from his talk and personality than his fights.”

It’s quite possible the two could draw each other tomorrow and if they do, previous panto villain expert Davies is adamant he will keep things civil leading into what would be a last four fight this weekend.

“I don’t really have anything bad to say to him. Nothing he says has an effect on me. I can’t be swayed. If I have my mind set on something, I do it. Nothing these men say can draw me out. I wait until fight night to shut them up.

“If McKenna gets in my face again, it won’t mean anything. We know what happened when he did that before I was humble O.D. I respect McKenna as a man and as a fighter.”

The GoldenContract semi-final draws – for both super-lightweight and featherweight – take place on February 18 ahead of a bumper night of bouts broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.