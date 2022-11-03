‘I don’t like going the distance’ – Callum Walsh wants Hollywood KO

Callum Walsh [4(3)-0] misses that knockout feeling so much he plans to be reunited with it in America tonight.

Walsh was taken the distance for the first time in his young pro career last in August and despite the fact he registered a step-up win over Benjamin Whitaker, he wasn’t too happy after.

The 21-year-old, who stopped his first three opponents in the first round, prefers to have his hand raised after lowering his opponent to the canvas.

Winning on the cards isn’t as fun for the Freddie Roach trained European underage medal winner and thus he wants an inside-the-distance win tonight.

“I learned I don’t like going the distance and I’ll be bring that to this fight,” he told KO Artist Sports when asked about his six-round shut-out win over Whitaker.

The Cork fighter takes a bit of a leap up the ladder as he returns to a UFC Fight Pass card in Hollywood tonight. It’s an upgrade in terms of opponent and rounds, although he believes he will manage the step up, will prove too strong for Delen Parsley and get the job done early.

“It’s my first eight-round fight, I went six the last time and I felt fine, my condition is there but I just didn’t like going the distance. I like getting them knockouts and I like bringing excitement. I’ll put the pressure and get that finish.

“Freddie’s training is just standing down and having a fight, even in the Wild Card for this whole camp I’ve been standing down and fighting. I think once I put the pressure on he won’t be able to take the punches.”

The reason the 360 Promotions fighter wasn’t able to put the pressure on in his last fight was injury related.

Walsh damaged his left hand early in the six-round contest and had to adjust accordingly.

The LA prospect says he is now back to full health and is confident a recurring issue has been dealt with properly for the first time.

“The hand is 100 percent now. I got some good treatment on it and rested it for the first time in my life, so it’s back to 100 percent.

“I’ve always had a sore hand, I never gave it time to heal, my whole amateur career I just fought with and fought with it but now I’ve given it time to rest, I’ve had doctors look at it and I think for the first time in my career it’s back to 100 percent and I’m looking forward to using it.”