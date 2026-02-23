Nine Boxers Through the Ropes on Strandja Day 2

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland



Nine Irish boxers climb trough the ropes on a bumper Strandja day two in Sofia.

Ireland registered three wins courtesy of Adam Olaniyan, Jon McConnell and Terry McEntee.

51kg Daina Moorehouse is the first in action. She takes on Mungunsaran Balsan of Mongolia in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. In Bout 8 of the same ring and session, fellow flyweight Caitlin Fryers contests against Kazakhstan’s Anita Adisheva. Both are Last 16 contests. In Bout 11, 70kg Evelyn Igharo opens her campaign against England’s Chantelle Reid.

Over in Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 54kg Jenny Lehane begins her tournament in Bout 4, against Helen Jones of Wales. Five bouts later, in Bout 9, 60kg Kellie McLoughlin boxes veteran Turkish boxer Gizem Ozer.

65kg Dean Clancy is in action in Ring A’s Evening Session, and takes on Turkey’s Refik Enes Ciftci in Bout 3. Six bouts later and also contesting at 65kg, Jason Nevin boxes Yertugan Zeinulinov of Uzbekistan. In the subsequent contest, Bout 10, heavyweight Jack Markey steps between the ropes to meet Brazil’s Isaias Santos Ribeiro Filho

And cruiserweight (85kg) Nathan Ojo opens Evening Session proceedings in Ring B’s Evening Session, taking on Uzbekistan’s Akmaljon Isroilov

Day Two’s schedule is available here