Exclusive: Katie Taylor ‘honoured’ after being immortalised on WBC women’s world title belts

Katie Taylor says she is ‘honoured’ to become a permanent fixture on ‘iconic’ WBC belt.

The newly retired Irish boxing legend will have her image immortalised alongside fellow boxing great Laila Ali on every future WBC female world title belt, in a move that recognises Taylor’s extraordinary contribution to the sport.

The WBC belt is one of boxing’s most recognisable symbols, with the image of the legendary Muhammad Ali already featuring on the men’s version in recognition of his lasting impact on the sport.

Now, trailblazer Taylor joins that legacy, with the Bray woman admitting she is both honoured and privileged by the recognition.

Speakingto Irish-Boxing.com, the former Olympic gold medallist reflected on what the honour means to her and, more importantly, the message she hopes it sends to the next generation of female boxers.

Taylor hopes young girls around the world will see her image on the iconic green and gold belt and be inspired to chase their own dreams, using her journey as an example of what can be achieved.

In her own words, Taylor said:

“The WBC belt is iconic. Held by the greatest fighters who ever laced the gloves. The great Muhammad Ali’s image is immortalized on the men’s belt in recognition of his impact on the sport.

“I’m honoured and privileged to have my image fixed on all future WBC female belts, next to Laila. Very grateful to the WBC for this recognition, I can hardly express the honour.

“I know images are powerful, they speak to hearts in ways that words sometimes fail. So I pray that little girls all over the world will see in my image a reflection of their own dreams in seed form, and they will find in my story the courage to go after theirs.”