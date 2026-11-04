‘Weapons’ to Make it to the Top – Jaime Graham Backed for Bright Future

Jamie ‘Weapons’ Graham has the tools to make it to the top, according to someone who knows a thing or two about him and boxing.

The teen starlet’s father and coach at Clonnard BC, Peter Graham, is confident the youngster has everything required to become a pro boxing success.

Speaking after the 20-year-old moved to 2-0 at the Ulster Hall last month, the experienced coach told Irish boxing fans to expect big things from the southpaw.

“Listen, he’s a cracking kid. Brilliant amateur, and there’s no reason why he can’t go to the very top of the pros as well,” he says of the Ulster title winner.

“I’m not shocked by anything he does. I expect big performances every time he climbs through the ropes, and that’s what he does,” he adds before suggesting ‘Weapons’ is planning for a breakout 2027.

“Hopefully he squeezes in one more before the end of the year, and then a big 2027,” he added.

“Very proud of him. Not only in boxing, just in life in general.”

Those ambitions come after another successful night for the third-generation boxer, who beat Mark Butler on the Unleashed card.

“I thought it was a good performance,” he commented.

“We thought I could have gotten him out of there, but I just went for the points and got the win, so I’m happy enough.

“I felt I started very well. I felt I was starting to get him out of there, and then I got a bit of a knockout in the third round, and I just sort of coasted the rest of the fight, but I felt comfortable enough.”

Graham holds similar hopes and goals as his father for his career. He would love on the Cacace-Ball bill first and foremost.

“Big, big performances, future shows. Hopefully get on the show here in Belfast in December,” he said.