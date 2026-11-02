VOTE- THE BUI IRISH-BOXING.COM PROSPECT OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) want to give Irish-Boxing.com readers the opportunity to have their say on – BUI Prospect of the Year.

With another busy year for Irish professional boxing drawing to a close, the BUI are inviting fans to get involved and help decide which emerging talent deserves to take home the prestigious accolade.

Irish-Boxing.com will act as the voting platform, giving supporters from across the country the chance to cast their vote and recognise the emerging fighter they believe has made the biggest impression throughout 2026.

It has been another hugely encouraging year for Irish boxing, with a number of new faces making the transition into the professional ranks, established prospects continuing to develop and several fighters announcing themselves as names to watch for the future.

That has left no shortage of contenders, making this year’s Prospect of the Year award particularly competitive.

THE NOMINEES

Kelsey Leonard

Adam Olaniyan

Kuba Pielesz

Bobbi Flood

Aodhan Byrne

VOTING LINK BELOW⬇️⬇️

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdIFXgVtOK_g1eEeYQbpXDEYJEHtCVOml0Roq6mYKOCfJcng/viewform?usp=dialog

THE CRITERIA

To qualify for consideration, fighters must have had fewer than 10 professional contests and must not have previously challenged for a professional title & must hold a BUI Licence.

The criteria are designed to recognise those at the beginning of their professional journeys, rewarding the boxers who have made significant strides and shown the potential to become future champions.

HOW TO VOTE

Voting will officially OPEN TODAY and remain open until 22nd of November with Irish-Boxing.com readers able to select their winner from the nominated fighters above.

The boxer who receives the most votes will be crowned the BUI Prospect of the Year for 2026.

Every nominee has earned their place on the shortlist, and now it is over to the Irish boxing public to decide who deserves the recognition.

The BUI Awards will take place in December, with the annual ceremony confirmed for Friday, December 4, at the Green Isle Hotel in Dublin. The evening will also feature the inaugural BUI Hall of Fame inductions, celebrating some of the outstanding names and achievements in Irish boxing history. Irish-Boxing.com will still hold our awards which will be announced in due course

TICKETS STILL ON SALE FOR THE EVENT BELOW⬇️⬇️

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/boxing-union-of-ireland-awards-night-tickets-2002638104480