‘I WANT THE ALL’: Shauna Browne Heads to Texas for World Title Card with MVP Message

Shauna Browne wants a high-profile showdown next and has all but carried out a role-call-styled MVP callout.



The Tipperary puncher took another progressive career step when she shone in the added spotlight at the tail end of last month.



The stoppage of Jade Burton saw her add another ranking title to her collection and further strengthen her position in the women’s lightweight division.



The monster Munster puncher wants the progression to continue and has made her big fight ambitions clear. “I want them all. I want all the champions,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.



Browne isn’t just about talking it into existence; for her, action speaks louder than words. She is Texas-bound for the MVP card that plays host to four female world title fights.



“I’m actually flying to Texas next week. Flights and accommodation are booked; everything’s ready. I’ve been on to MVP, and I’m going over to watch the Elif Nur Turhan and Alycia Baumgardner fight. I want the winner.





“I want Caroline Dubois. I want Stephanie Han. I want all of them. Let’s get a fight against Holly Holm. It would be very good to have on the résumé while I’m waiting to place myself in a perfect position for whatever champion is willing to actually fight me.



“As a puncher without global recognition, the former Clonmel amateur is aware she doesn’t appeal to reigning belt holders and their managers.



“Let’s be honest about it, I don’t think too many of them will be lining up to fight me. They won’t. Because it’s high risk and no reward. I am well aware that is the way it is going.



“Some fighters in this game aren’t really fighters. At the end of the day, you want to fight the best to become the best.”It means Browne will have to work her way up the ladder and force title holders’ hands or take some big risks. Both of which she is more than willing to do.



“I’ve actually come into this game to be a fighter, to take on absolutely everybody. I’m not one of these people who picks and chooses who I’m going to fight. If I had a way of lining all of them up and going through every one of them one after another, I would. Happily. Very, very happily. You want to become the best, you have to fight the best, and that’s just the way it is.”

The 32-year-old southpaw will also always argue her corner and really believes in her worth. She thinks it’s only a matter of time before MVP or a rival promoter has to make a contract move.



“What more can I do? I’m doing more than any person in this game. Anyone. I’m a better ticket seller than all the champions.



“If you round up the amount of tickets I’ve sold just since July from my two fights, I’ve sold about 900 tickets in two fights. That’s in the UK. That’s insane.



“That’s since the end of May, start of June. I’ve had two fights back-to-back.”I went straight back into camp. I got flyers done, I went flying and postering, and I’ve been selling tickets flat out since the end of July.



“I’ve been consistent for about 25 or 26 weeks.”



A stoppage TV win against a rising British prospect, fan appreciation and love, interest from MVP.



It all seems to be falling into place for the Irish boxer. However, for Browne, things coming together isn’t enough; she will celebrate when they are all firmly glued in place.



“All I’ve been getting is, ‘You must still be on a high’ or ‘What are you doing to celebrate?’ And I’m thinking, do I honestly tell them that I don’t get that?



“I don’t want to seem really ungrateful, and I don’t want to seem like I don’t care for these things, because I truly do.”That’s only scratching the surface of what I want to do. There’s so much more I have to do, so many bigger things that I’m going to go for.”

