Paddy Donovan: Sharing the ring with Manny Pacquiao would be a ‘Dream Come True’

Paddy Donovan says it would be a dream come true to share the ring with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The former world title challenger recently revealed his team had discussed the possibility of fighting the all-time great on the Fury – Joshua undercard.

The Real Deal admits it’s a long shot but would love to fight the 47-year-old seven-weight world champ.

“Manny Pacquiao is looking for an active opponent. My manager, Keith Sullivan, has reached out to his team,” Donovan said on Total Boxing with Tris Dixon.

“They’ve been in talks about making a fight happen. Look, it’s a long shot. It’d be great.

“Manny Pacquiao is a phenomenal fighter, is a legend of the sport, and it’d be a dream come true to fight Manny.

“And what a great fight it would be. I think it’d be a tremendous fight between the two of us, but more importantly, he’d be a big win on my record.

“So hopefully we hear back soon from Manny’s team, and maybe we can get that across the line before we move on to a world title fight, which I think is going to come early to mid next year.”

Former Anthony Cacace for Joe Cordina is currently in pole position to share the ring with the Filipino. Arguing his case, the Andy Lee-trained southpaw, who is mandatory for the IBF welterweight world title, says his standing may appeal to the Hall of Fame fighter, as it provides passage straight back to world level.

“An Irishman, Paddy Donovan, on the verge of fighting for the world title, Manny Pacquiao probably needing a win to get back in the mix with the world champions — it’s a great fight. As I said, it’s every fighter’s dream to fight Manny Pacquiao, and we all dream about that day happening.

“So whoever he decides, I just want to let him know that I’m free and I’m available, and I’d give him a good fight.”

Meanwhile, Liam Paro, the holder of the title Donovan is next in line for, looks set to make his first defence against Devan Haney. If the big-name American dethrones the Aussie, the OLOL graduate will be in line for a monster world title fight.