Casey and Nevin Crowned Kings of Europe

Pa Casey and Martin Nevin are European Champions.

The pair proved themselves the best U15 boxers at their respective weights on the Continent with final victories on a Sunday.

The wins mean Team Ireland will return from the European U15 Championships in Trabzon Turkey with 2 champions, and 13 medals in total.

Casey was crowned European U15 Champion, for the second successive year. The 50kg boxer, of Casey’s Boxing Gym, sucessfully defended his 2025 title, being the 4-1 winner overr Batraz Bitsoev of Russia on a scoreline of 29:28; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. The latest talented Casey in Irish boxing’s path to the top of the podium has included wins over Pio Storniolo of Italy, Ukraine’s Serhii Kirichenko and Ferenc Cellár of Hungary.

Less than 10 minutes later, Nevin claimed the 54kg title. The Olympic BC Galway boxer was the 4-1 winner over Scotland’s Jay Sheridan. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27. Nevin’s path to the top of the podium has included wins over Claudio Pennata of Italy, Armenia’s Boyajyan Areg and Leonis Pershpalaj of Albania

Rian Branagan and Bobby Boylan both also contested finals but come home with silver after decider disapointment.

40kg Aine Marrinan, 42kg Andrew Nugent, 46kg Rosaletta Casey, 46kg Edward Ward, 52kg Layla Ayres, 54kg Alicia Ennis, 70kg Sophie Potter, 75kg Sophie Cronin and 90+kg Cian Leddy were awarded their bronze medals.