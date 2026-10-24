Donoghue, Walsh, Joyce and Whelan Add to Ireland’s World Championships Medal Tally

John Donoghue, Kalib Walshe, Louise Joyce and Jason Whelan all stepped onto the World Championships podium on Saturday.

The fab four banked bronze at the very least and increased Ireland’s World medal tally to an impressive six as they emulated the Friday success of Kaysie Joyce and Jason Donoghue.

John Donoghue is now a two-time world medalist, after his World U19 Championship quarter final victory. The 2023 World Junior champ, was the unanimous decision winner over Hungary’s Levente Turos in the 70kg QF. The Olympic Mullingar boxer is back in action, and boxing for an up-grade in Sunday’s Afternoon Session, against Artyom Stepanyan of Armenia

Kalib Walshe is also a semi finalist having won bronze at the very least. The European silver medalist defeated Algeria’s Smail Sahraoui in the lightweight QF. The Wexford boxer contest for a final berth in Sunday’s Evening Session, taking on Greece’s Nearchos Petros Konstantinoudis

Louise Joyce is assured of at least bronze. The three-time European medalist was the 3-2 split decison winner over USA’s Ciana Nonhphala in their 48kg quarter final. The third Olympic BC Mullingar medal winner, boxes her semi final in Sunday’s Evening Session, against Elissandra Santos of Brazil.

Team Co-Captain Jason Whelan has his place on the podium – he was the unanimous decision winner over Nikolay Sabev of Bulgaria in their 75kg quarter final. The Dublin Docklands boxer fights for an up-grade in Sunday’s Evening Session, contesting against Uzbekistan’s Suhrob Rakhmatullaev

Kayleigh Byrne left absolutely everything in the ring in her World U19 Championship quarter-final, and bows out on a dreaded 3-2 split.

Team Co-Captain Grace also Bailey has bowed out of the championships with a medal in sight as did Lee Largey Snoddon.