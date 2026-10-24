INTRODUCING – James Uzell

It’s a Boston beginning for James Uzell.

The Driminagh prospect debuts in American tonight after making a deliberate choice to explore options in Stateside.

Although he won’t turn his back his home lands and has ambitions to win titles both sides of the Atlantic.

Rather than follow the traditional route of beginning his career at home, the Dubliner has chosen Boston as the launchpad for his professional journey, believing the move offers him a chance to stand out in a competitive domestic scene.

For Uzell, the decision is about more than simply making his debut abroad. It is about seizing an opportunity to build his name in a city with deep Irish roots and a strong connection to boxing.

“I just think it’s better to make a name over there than it is over here because you have so many people turning pro here, a lot of people my way as well,” Uzell told Irish–boxing.com.

“That was my get-out-of-jail card to go off somewhere else and do it somewhere else, and plus Boston’s full of Irish as well. So it’s kind of like doing it in Dublin.”

Fighting American National Champion in the Irish-stacked territory gave the prospect a taste for what it may be like to operate out there.

“You had Ortiz in the crowd. You had Mickey Ward. You just had so many big figures in boxing there. When he came into the ring, I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was mad.

“But other than that, no, it was amazing. Like, it was unbelievable.”

That experience helped convince the always affable character that America could be the right place to begin his professional career. While he ultimately hopes to fight in Dublin and pursue domestic honours, his immediate focus is firmly on establishing himself in the United States.

“It’s a lot easier to sell tickets over there, I think, than here. Well, I think so anyways, but just because you’re Irish. It’s like a golden card you have over there.

The new to the pro scene fighter’s route to his debut has not been entirely straightforward. He had originally been scheduled to turn professional in March, only for an injury earlier in the year to delay his plans. The setback forced him to wait longer for the moment he had been working towards, but the 24-year-old is now eager to make the most of his opportunity.

The occasion brings a mixture of nerves and excitement, particularly given the international platform on which he will make his bow. However, Uzell insists that pressure is something he welcomes rather than fears.

“There’s a bit of both. A bit of both. I think anyone would be nervous going over for the first time as a professional, but then again, I’m really excited because of the platform it’s on.

“There is a little bit of pressure, but come here, I love pressure, you know what I mean? I’ve always liked pressure in my career. So, yeah, that’s not a problem for me.”

The opportunity to box on UFC Fight Pass has added another dimension to the occasion.

“Oh, it’s unbelievable, to be honest. I’ll never forget it. I think it was two weeks ago when I got the phone call to find out I’d be fighting on it, and then the poster came out.

“It’s a huge opportunity. I’m actually still a bit blown away that I got offered it. So it’s just all about taking it with both hands now, and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Uzell arrives at the professional ranks with considerable amateur experience, including four Dublin titles, a Leinster title and three international box cups. He also reached an underage national final, but believes the experience accumulated throughout his amateur career could prove even more valuable than the trophies themselves.

His preparations have involved a change of environment, crossing the great Driminagh Crumlin divide as he looks to surround himself with people who understand what it takes to progress in the professional ranks.

“See, if you want to make it in this game, you have to surround yourself with people that have the same dream as you and that are further than where you are.

“I’m starting out. I have Glenn Lynch, Peter Carr. I look at them. I’m around them. So I think if you want to be who you want to be, you have to be around the right people.”

“I remember coming here for the first few weeks. I thought I was ready for the pro game. Before the few weeks here, I wasn’t ready at all.

“That alone taught me that there was a bit of room to be made, but I made them improvements anyways.”

While Uzell is determined to establish himself in Boston, his ambitions extend beyond the United States. He hopes to work his way towards a Massachusetts title before pursuing further regional honours, while keeping the Irish title firmly in his sights for the future.

“Hopefully I work my way up to maybe a Massachusetts title over there, and then whichever title comes after that, New England, whichever.

“And over here, hopefully go for the Irish title in the future, and then what happens after that happens after that. I’ll be happy with them, though.”

His approach to his debut reflects that mindset. Although a stoppage against Penn would be welcome, Uzell is not putting unnecessary pressure on himself to produce one.

“Look, if it comes, it comes. My main focus is just going out here, putting on a good display, showing people what I can do, and if it comes, it comes.”