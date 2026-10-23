Great Entertainer Aodhán Byrne Ready for Rumble in the Hills Step Up

Photo Credit Babs Daly

Aodhán Byrne believes he is destined for the top, and the new-to-the-scene prospect looks to set about proving it when he steps up in rounds and difficulty on the Rumble on the Hills 3 in Donegal this weekend.

The Kildare native shares the ring with Benito Sanchez Garcia, a Mexican who went the distance with Gary Cully and drew with James Freeman, when he returns North.

It’s a fight he’d be expected to win, although an early challenge nonetheless. Still, it’s a test he determined to pass with flying colours. Byrne plans to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

“It’s a big step up. He’s a tricky operator and is quite slippery, so I’ll have to be on my game and put in a mature performance,” Byrne said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t think many guys are taking this guy in their third fight, so I believe it makes a bit of a statement, and it’s also good for my progression. I believe I’m going to the top and I’ve got to keep challenging myself to get there.”

It’s a mentality that speaks volumes about the Unit 3 boxer’s ambitions.

The three-time Irish amateur champion wants to test himself, and the six-round element leans into that.

“The step up to six is good. We work very hard and I believe I’ve been learning how to go through the gears each round in training, so I’m looking forward to showing that.”

The Kilcullen Boxing Club graduate’s style has already seen him develop a reputation for swagger and showmanship.

The 23-year-old insists those characteristics are never forced. For him, they are simply a natural extension of the way he boxes.

“The reputation is good, but I don’t let myself put pressure on the showmanship or change my style to do those things. They just flow naturally,” he explained.

“I’m a smart boxer. The minute you try to force those things is when they won’t work. Naturally, I think I just have a kind of swagger about how I box, and it feels good. I’ve always been that way.”

‘The Entertainer’ brings that approach into this weekend’s bout. The Jason Quigley-mentored boxer is confident it will see secure win number three and argues entertaining is just a side effect of his style.

“No predictions, just the same old Aodhán. Some good, mature boxing, but everyone knows the way I fight, and I’ll catch eyes and put in a performance people will remember. Everyone loves the style, so I’ll make sure to bring some of that where it’s warranted,” he adds before commenting on fighting in Donegal for a second time.

“I love fighting in Donegal, to be honest. I think people are starting to know who I am up there. Jason’s been doing a really good job marketing me, and I’m excited to get going again.

“I’ve a massive crew coming from Kildare, and they love the weekend away. It’s become the event for everyone meeting up again, so it’s great. They’ve got themselves a reputation as being a mad bunch, so they’ll bring the noise again. Hopefully then next year I might look to get a show going in Kildare. It would do huge numbers.”