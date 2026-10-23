Peace For Now – Shauna Browne Will Drop Bombs on ‘Grenade’ When Time is Right

Shuana Browne is ready to throw bombs with ‘The Grenade’ but, for now, is happy with a temporary ceasefire.

The Tipperary star takes on the undefeated Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden on a Top Tier bill in London this Bank Holiday weekend.

The DAZN broadcast bout is being billed as a potential breakout moment for the puncher, where a victory should kick her up a level.

Such are the stakes and the talents involved that Browne doesn’t believe the clash needs any extra selling.

As a result, she has no interest in manufacturing bad blood ahead of their showdown. Although she insists that the mutual respect shared during fight week will count for nothing once the bell sounds.

“She’s a lovely girl. I have nothing but respect for her. At the end of the day, we’re both putting it all on the line,” Brown when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“There doesn’t need to be animosity or disrespect. We don’t need to do any of that. It’s ridiculous. We do our talking in the ring, and that’s just the way it is.

“We don’t need to be making this game any harder for ourselves, lads. We’re all just here trying to do our thing.

“That’s it. We’ll respect each other, we’ll go for war on Sunday, and we’ll have nothing but the utmost respect for each other after we come out the other side. That’s the way it should be.”

The Irish boxing characther is happy to let her performances do the talking. And she believes this particular performance could prove a significant moment in her career.

The 8-1 professional is set for an opportunity she has envisaged for years, while victory over Burden would allow her to add two more titles to the WBO European championship she claimed in July with the WBA Gold and IBF International titles on the line.

“I’ve aspired to have my face on DAZN for so long, you would not believe.

“To sit back and look at that, it’s everything I’ve been saying to everybody since 2024. All the stop-starts I’ve had, all the promises of the sun, moon and stars and getting nothing, I’m glad they all happened.

“I’m glad that I had to go in a whole roundabout way to get to where I am.”

There was a breakthrough in July when Browne claimed the WBO European title, describing the victory as the reward for years of hard work and an opportunity she had waited a long time to receive.

“It was very emotional after the win because I finally got a belt. I finally got an opportunity I’ve been waiting for for such a long time,” she said.

“All the work that I did for, like, the two and a half years, it all came to play.”

Now she has the chance to add the WBA Gold and IBF International titles, straps that don’t standout as particularly prestigous, but do help in terms of world rankings and thus world title opportunities.

Asked about the prospect of facing bigger names and challenging for world honours in 2027, she refused to look beyond Burden.

“Jade Burden is the only name in my brain. I don’t care about anybody else or anything else,” she insisted.

That focus is matched by a belief that she is only beginning to realise her potential under coach Azad, with the pair having worked together for approximately a year and a half and five fights.

“I’m excited to see the fighter I’m going to develop into, because we’re only really scratching the surface,” she adds.

“As it gets better, the opposition gets better. The fights get bigger. I’ve nothing to prove to anybody,” she said. “I’ve only everything to prove to myself.”