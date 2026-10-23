Eoghan Lavin Ready to Put ‘Killer’ Layoff Behind Him to Rumble in the Hills

Eoghan Lavin is determined to make up for lost time and put a ‘killer’ layoff behind him.



The Mayo boxer trades leather on the Rumbles in the Hills 3 bill in Donegal this weekend ready to inject momentum back in his career.

The fight is the 23-year-old’s first since he claimed the Celtic title in March.

There have been plenty of longer breaks than seven months, but for Lavin, a fighter who wants nothing more than to stay active, the repeated disappointment of cancelled fights, postponed shows and last-minute changes has been difficult to stomach.

As a result, this weekend’s clash is big one for the Queensberry native,

“I can’t wait to get everything across the line, get some rounds in this weekend and get back active,” Lavin said speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“The long layoffs have been a killer for me a few times now since turning pro,” he explained. “This time, it’s down to the usual number of reasons — shows falling through, last-minute changes and fights getting cancelled. It’s a nightmare, so disheartening and expensive!”

For the Anthony Crolla-trained boxer, has an opportunity to get back to doing what he does best, shake off the frustration of the past few months, put some much-needed activity back into his professional campaign and build on his title win over Liam Walsh.

The Connacht middleweight says the win won’t have a bearing on this weekend’s clash, although the manner in which he claimed the victory will stand to him.

“It feels like an eternity since I boxed Liam,” Lavin added. “I don’t even really have many thoughts on it anymore, as it’s been so long that it won’t have much bearing on my next fights, outside of the experience.

“Going eight rounds, dealing with the cut and the blood going into my eye, and getting the finish late on will always stand to me. If I’m ever dragged into tough late rounds, I know and I’m confident I’ve still got the power and ability to finish things late on.”

Lavin won’t have to wait too long until his next bout. The big punching Mayo native is back out on the big Cacace-Ball card in Belfast in December.

Rumour has him fighting Limerick entertainer Graham McCormack, although there has been no clarification in that regard. Either way, he wants to impress back and ensure he remains firmly in Frank Warren’s thoughts.

“I’m back out in December on the Anthony Cacace vs Ball card,” he confirmed.

“That’s the night I want to be involved in, getting back on the main stage and back under Frank after the last one in August fell through in the weeks leading up to it.

“I’ll be the best version of myself come December, so I really can’t wait.”

First, however, there is business to attend to in Donegal.

He shares the ring with Angel Petkov Emilov, a Bulgarian who can ask questions of prospects, although he is focusing on what he can do rather than what his foe has in his locker.

“I’ll be working on particular things on fight night and I’m punching very hard at the moment, so time will tell.”