Ryan O’Rourke Finally Comes Home but Doesn’t Want the Comforts – Targets Big Nights

Ryan O’Rourke is coming home for good but doesn’t want any home comforts.

Seven years after turning over, the Dubliner finally makes his Irish debut on Saturday when he punches for pay in Donegal on the Rumble on the Hills 3 bill.

It’s a big moment for the Inchicore-trained undefeated operator and he is determined to ensure his professional visit home isn’t a flying one.

The nomadic boxer wants to fight regularly in Ireland and wants his return to coincide with a level up.

O’Rourke has his sights set on big fights, big nights and big cards.

“I’m buzzing as I keep saying this was seven years in the making. I turned professional in January of 2020 and here we are, I’m fighting in front of a home crowd for the first time. I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds back on the Emerald Isle,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before explaining what he hopes the future looks like.

“I’d like to think I’d be a regular back home now. Any big shows back in Ireland that’s what I’m looking for. I want to be on televised shows. Obviously I have to build my way back up to that. I’ll be 14-0 after Saturday; I’ve served my apprenticeship. Hopefully this will be my last journeyman, and we can move onto bigger and better things after this.”

O’Rourke, who instantly becomes an interesting figure on the domestic landscape, wants challenges and believes he knows where to find them.

“I want to test myself against the very best. I’m 27 now, and I want to test myself against the very best and the best fight on the big shows. There is no one in particular I’m looking to fight as of yet. If I don’t get presented with opportunities, I might have to start shouting some names. The Silent Assassin may be no more. As of now, I’ll keep it respectful, but after a couple of fights, a couple of people might get called out.”

The former Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner has found it difficult not being able to trade leather on home soil, but it still reflects positively on his career to date.

His nomadic existence may have been somewhat forced on him, but he has made the most of it.

“It has been tough, but at the same time, if you look at my career and compare it to any other young professional in Ireland I got to do some good things and I got to fight in some good places.

“I’d have liked to fight at home earlier but I think I’ve had an interesting career so far. Interesting to say the least.

“I don’t think I’d change anything now looking back on it. As well as the UK, Spain, Belgium and Poland, I’ve fought in America, New York; these are life experiences I may not have got if I just had 14 fights in the National Stadium. In saying that I’m happy to be back,” he adds before looking ahead to this week’s fight with 34-year-old Argentine Emiliano Leonel Araujo.

“To be honest, I only looked at this lad yesterday. He is a southpaw; Senan Kelly fought him. He is a Muay Thai fighter, and they are tough bastards. He is awkward, but I’ll focus on myself. It’s been 18 months since I’ve fought, so while he will be a tough game lad coming to win, I am more focused on myself for this one.”