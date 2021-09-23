Christmas Present for Cacace as Warren plots title route

Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1] is closing in on a world title fight and a big Belfast homecoming according to promoter Frank Warren.

After a turbulent 18 months, the British super-featherweight finally put Lyon Woodstock in his rearv-iew mirror by dropping and outpointing the English fighter on the top of TV sports bill in August.

The manner of the win and, ironically, the frustratingly prolonged build-up to the clash have seen the 32-year-old emerge as a real star of BT’s stable – and it appears he is now primed to benefit from a newfound prominence.

It seems the kind of spotlight many have long since argued Cacace’s skills deserve is shining on ‘The Apache’ and Warren believes its now time to shine.

Speaking to David Kelly for the Sunday Life, the veteran fight maker revealed he hopes to pit the Harry Hawkins trained super feather against a name before the year ends to help him plot a world title assault in 2022.

Warren, who also promotes exciting prospects Caoimhin Agyarko and Willo Hayden and the ready to kick Dylan Moran, also said he would like to bring the former Irish champion back to Belfast.

“The key for Anto is that he now has real momentum and continuity because with that he can something extra special.

“We are planning to get him out before Christmas and I want to get him in with a name because we want him on the path to a world title fight. We’ve done it with many fighters before and now it’s his chance. We’ve given him the platform to do it on.”

“One step at a time but we’d like to see him in Belfast next year. He just has to stay busy because he has had so many injuries and delays in the past.”

Warren has since confirmed a November 6 date for ‘The Apache’. The British Champion will fight in Birmingham in just over a months time.