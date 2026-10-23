Rhys Owens Wants Domestic Title Contenders After Donegal Test

Rhys Owens says he’ll be ready for domestic dailance after he rolls the magic eight ball in Donegal this weekend.

The Enniskillen native moves up to eight rounds when he faces Cesar Ignacio Paredes on the Rumble on the Hills 3 bill on Saturday.

The prolonged distance helps make him title-eligible, and he certainly feels he is title-ready.

“I will be ready any one at super feather or lightweight domestically or across the pond after Saturday,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of 8 rounds; it’s exactly where I need to be at this stage in my career.”

The Jason Quigley-mentored 25-year-old headlines the prospect-packed bill and ‘Lights Out’ is happy to step into the added spotlight.

“I’m delighted to be topping the bill this weekend. It’s great to headline a stacked card full of prospects just one year into my career. It’s a proud moment for me. As I said before, I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Peruvian ‘Zurdo’s’ record suggests he is durable at the very least. The 33-year-old has gone the distance with some good prospects, including going eight with Cork’s Steven Cairns.

Not that, that will stop Owens trying to put his lights out.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen much of him. I have only watched one fight, so it’s hard to know what to expect but I’ll be going for the KO regardless.”