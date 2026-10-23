‘Serious Force’ – Jason Quigley Rows in Behind Galway’s Ukrainian Puncher

Jason Quigley believes Galway-based Ukrainian prospect Vitalii Ustimov has the raw ingredients to become a special talent after being won over by the newcomer’s commitment, discipline and hunger to succeed.

Ustimov, who will be very familiar to followers of the amateur game, will make his professional debut at Rumble in the Hills 3 in Letterkenny on Saturday night.

He turns over with Quigley’s blessing and backing having caught the attention of the former world title challenger through an approach that spoke volumes before he had even thrown a punch.

Quigley had been in contact with the National Elite Champion for some time before inviting him to the gym for a closer look. What happened next made a lasting impression.

“He drove three and a half hours for one training session,” Quigley revealed.

“That, to me, showed me the type of commitment that a fighter needs to be successful in this sport.

“His attitude, his discipline, his respect really won me over and I just thought that this kid deserves an opportunity.”

There is plenty for Quigley to work with. Ustimov is a former national elite champion who moved to Ireland from Ukraine around three and a half years ago. He also won a National League title before an injury interrupted his progress and his name faded from view.

Sheer Sports Irish based promoter, however, believes the talent is still there.

“He definitely has skill and talent. He’s rough around the edges, but I think he can be carved into something very special.”

It is an intriguing starting point for a fighter entering the professional ranks, particularly under the guidance of a manager who knows what it takes to progress from amateur success to the highest level of the sport.

Quigley is not pretending Ustimov is the finished article. Indeed, he sees the Ukrainian’s development as a project that will require patience, work and careful management.

“He’s a guy that just wants to come and absolutely rip the head off whoever’s standing across the ring from him,” Quigley said.

“We’re trying to control that anger, control that rage, control that aggressiveness.”

The Donegal favourite believes that if the Celtic Eagles graduate can learn when to unleash that aggression and when to remain composed, he could develop into a formidable professional.

“If he can master controlling that aggression and using it when the time’s right, he’s going to be a serious force to be reckoned with over