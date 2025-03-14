BIG MISTAKE – Kevin Cronin Confident he’ll Ruin Emmet Brennan’s Garden Dream

Kevin Cronin is confident he will turn Emmet Brennan’s Madison Square Garden dream into a nightmare on Sunday night.

The Kerry and Dublin super middleweights rematch their Fight of the Year nominated 3 Arena clash at the Mecca of boxing on St Patrick’s weekend.

The Dublin Dockland’s graduate has been very vocal about his desire to appear in a big bout at the iconic venue since turning over, to the point that there is almost a manifestation element to proceedings.

Although ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ claims the Garden experience won’t play out exactly as the Olympian dreamed.

“This is his dream. He’s been talking about fighting in Madison Square Garden for a while now but it’s the wrong choice of opponent,” he told Boxing Tickets NI.

Cronin also provides an alternative theory to the ‘Brennan talked the fight into existence’ one.

The Michael Conlan-trained, time domestic title challenger says his actions rather than Brennan’s words saw both end up on the undercard of Callum Walsh’s latest UFC Fight Pass broadcast New York visit.

“I see myself as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. I keep proving it. Put me into the bigger fights and they are exciting fights. These other guys that I’m fighting when they are put into other 50-50s they are not as exciting. So put two and two together… I’m the one who brings the excitement. So I believe this is happening here because of me and my style and because of what I bring to the table,” he adds.

Cronin was also keen to stress he isn’t concerned about what his well-known opponent brings to said table, continuing in a bid to make the rematch and the occasion about him and his aspirations.

“I don’t care what he brings to the table. I’m ready for whatever he wants to bring. I was probably thinking too much about what he would do in the last fight, rather than doing what I know I can do.

“This time I’m worrying about myself and bringing my strengths into the fight. Emmet is just another obstacle on the road I’m on. Me fighting Emmet Brennan isn’t the highlight of my career. Everything happens for a reason, and everything has led me to this moment. Right no,w nothing is stopping me,” he continues before stressing the 10 round element will suit him.

“The first was meant to be a 10 rounder but we were asked to reduce the rounds the last time. It is what it is and was what it was. I’d have fought over 12 or 15 if asked. I’m a professional that’s what I do. This one is over 10, and we are in my playing field now.”