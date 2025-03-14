‘Haven’t a Clue’ – TJ Doheny Ready to Prove ‘Numpties’ Wrong

TJ Doheny says he is going to prove Team Ball and the ‘numpties’ in the boxing media wrong in Liverpool tomorrow night.

‘The Power’ challenges Nick Ball for his WBA featherweight title on a Queensberry card in England.

The 38-year-old is confident he can upset one of only two reigning British world champions and join Steve Collins, Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor on the Irish two-weight world champion list.

The Laois native is also looking forward to upsetting the media narrative and making Ball-Noaya Innoue press talk look silly.

The former IBF super bantamweight world champion believes his English foe is taking him seriously but feels somewhat disrespected by the press pack.

“Everyone’s full of confidence [in Ball], he’s a good little fighter. He’s not a world champion for nothing… but I’m confident in my ability, I’ve got the camp behind me, words don’t mean anything now, it’s the action on Saturday night that’s going to be the tell-all,” he said.

“I don’t think Nick’s overlooking me, but it’s all these numpties in the boxing media who haven’t a clue about boxing.

“They’re just all excited about Inoue [versus Ball in the future] and this and that. He’s not silly, he knows he’s got a hard night’s work in front of him on Saturday night, but when you get asked the question, you’ve got to answer it and you’ve got to answer it with confidence, and that’s the way I’m looking at it.

“Anybody knows, when you’re in there with me you’ve got a hard night’s work, overlooking or not. I’m very confident in my boxing ability. I’ve got a massive bag of tools and I think I’ve got everything to neutralize ‘The Wrecking Ball’.”

Doheny has been vocal throughout the build-up and seems extremely motivated. However, Ball says he reads very little into pre-fight demeanour.

“They always talk a big game at these press conferences, but I don’t care who he is, what he’s done, who he’s been in with, what he done in his last fight, it’s all irrelevant,” said Ball, 28. “It’s in the past. He’s fighting me on Saturday night, so I’m just focused on that.”