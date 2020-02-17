Conlan reveals ambitious McComb 2020 game plan – the test keep coming

Just like a leaving cert student in the first week of June the tests just keep coming for Sean McComb – and just like a student heading for 600 points he keeps acing them.

As a result Jamie Conlan see’s no reason why the step ups should stop and wants another upgrade for the Belfast southpaw straight away.

Having just followed up wins over the likes of Troy James, Miroslav Serban and Renald Garrido with victory over Maximiliano Godoy in just his 10th fight there are some who may suggest ‘The Public Nuisance’ has earned a bit of a gimme.

However, former world title challenger Conlan reveals the step ups will keep coming throughout 2020.

Indeed, ‘The Mexican’ wants a solid highly ranked British foe next and foresee’s British and European title fights before the year is out.

“I feel that Sean has got to have another good test right away. It would be ideal to see him in against a good top-10 British lightweight – someone who is seasoned and will give us a good idea of where Sean is at as a lightweight,” said Conlan when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“We’re looking for him to be challenging for British and European honours before the end of the year so with that in mind the next fight has to be another good examination.”

It’s a challenging progression path, but according to Conlan one McComb is only to happy to take.

“The good thing about Sean is that he wants to be challenged, he wants to be in fights that will keep taking his career forward. Now he is moving down to lightweight it would be easy to take the foot off the gas a little but that’s not what he wants.”

Being able to advertise his talents with constant step ups has allowed the Belfast fighter to prove he has star potential.

The added spotlight has also allowed him to widen his fan base and the fact he topped a sold out bill earlier this month suggests, according to Conlan, that McComb is the fighter to be at the forefront for the next generation.

“We took a bit of a gamble putting him as the top of the bill in only his 10th fight but it paid off. The place was packed, the atmosphere was great and he is really moving in the right direction.

“I believe that more and more people will see that going forward he will be the guy leading through the next generation of local fighters.”