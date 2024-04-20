Eoghan Lavin taking World Champion Inspiration from Team-Mate

Eoghan Lavin is taking massive inspiration from newly crowned World Champion Rhiannon Dixon – although not quite for the same reasons as everyone else.

Dixon’s WBO lightweight title win over Karen Carabajal in Manchester’s packed AO Arena last weekend has captured the attention of the wider public.

Many are inspired by her journey from a Katie Taylor fan, working in healthcare, to holder of a world title that recently decorated the waist of her idol within 10 fights.

The fact she did so on the back of seven white-collar fights rather than a long amateur career, without massive promotional backing, and while working as a pharmacist has proved motivating to the masses.

This weekend’s Irish debutant is suitably encouraged but for slightly different reasons.

Like Lavin, Dixon is coached by Anthony Crolla, so the Warrington fighter’s success validates his choice of coach, brings a real feel-good factor to the stable he is very much a part of, and lays out clearly a pathway to the top.

“Rhiannon Dixon winning the first world title for the gym last week has brought an even better feel to the gym now everyone has their sights set on doing the same,” Lavin who debuts at the York Hall this weekend tells Irish-boxing.com.

The 20-year-old began working with the former world champion well before he signed a deal with David McGinley, 258 Management and Queensberry Promotions.

The Mayo man points out that his time with ‘Million Dollar’ has been invaluable and has primed for a pro start in London on Saturday night.

“It’s been tough but amazing,” he adds in honest fashion.

“I’ve been improving massively every week. After being out for so long it’s taken a long time to build up the right confidence and get back to myself as a fighter. But I’ve found my feet again under Crolla and I’m really excited for the future with him.

“Obviously, he’s been there, done that and mixed with the very best of the best. It’s a privilege learning from him and the others in the gym,” he continues before praising the culture in the gym.

“It’s a proper amazing gym, he’s built one of the strongest stables in boxing now and, in a couple of years, I’ve no doubts it’s going to be one of the top gyms in the world never mind the UK. Everyone there now is capable of big titles and everyone pushes off each other and helps each other which is great it’s a proper good environment to thrive in.”

Lavin begins life without a vest fights experienced Southampton-based Russian Vasif Mamedov at the famous York Hall on Saturday.

The 2022 U-22 National Champion hopes the bout will be the first step to ultimate boxing success.

Speaking on his plans he promised that “a lot of activity is going to help me get to the very top. Every boxer says long-term goal is titles and world titles and I’m no different. You shouldn’t be in this game if you don’t have big ambitions, but I’ve got the team around me to help me achieve them ambitions once I keep doing my job in the ring.”