The Right Choice – Kieran Molloy explains team switch

Kieran Molloy assures he has made the right move by joining GBM Sport.

There were concerns when the popular Galway fighter left one of the world’s biggest promotional companies in Top Rank and and emerging Irish management team in Conlan Boxing for a setup not too well known on these shores.

Without a massive promotional history in the sport or a TV deal, some questioned if joining former pro heavyweight Izzy Asif and co was the right move.

Molloy is certain it is. The former amateur standout, who makes his debut under the banner in Rotherham this weekend, has every faith GBM are going to the top and is confident he’s going with him.

The 25-year-old Angel Fernadez-trained welterweight title hopeful particularly likes their drive and ambition and feels they aligns with his approach to boxing.

“GBM offered me a very good deal, one I would have been silly to turn down,” Molloy tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We have the same vision of progress and they’re very driven to be the best.

“I really believe that they are going to grow very fast in the British boxing scene and also globally in the next few years. They have a fantastic team around them.

“Izzy is a very smart man and a man of he’s word,” he adds.

“I can really see him being up there as a well-known promoter internationally soon. They have Al Siesta who is a world-class matchmaker and also have Adam Smith as CEO and the iconic voice of their Talksport broadcast.”

Molloy begins life under GBM on a card that also includes Tiernan Bradley when he fights Sergio Garcia Herrera overweight rounds on the ‘Coming of Age’ card tonight.