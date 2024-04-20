REMEMBER THE NAME – Tiernan Bradley aims to make statement after poster gaffe

Tiernan Bradley is confident he is going to put on a performance of such quality in England tonight, that the people behind the scenes at GBM Sports will be singing his name and pronouncing it properly.

The Tyrone fighter admits he was a bit upset when his name appeared spelt wrong on the ‘Coming of Age’ fight poster and he told those involved as much.

However, rather than get upset or sulk he has used it as fuel and motivation going into his GBM Sport’s debut.

The Brighton-based stylist says he will show his class against Miguel Cesario Antinto to the extent that his name will be well and truly remembered by all who witness it.

“They got my name wrong on the poster, they called me Teran,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“When I saw it I picked them up on it, but they said it was too late to change. That actually pushes me on because if you don’t know me yet you’ll get to know my name – and they will after this performance on Saturday.

“They are going to notice and they’ll see the better the opponent the better I’ll be, the sharper I’ll be and the more skills I’m going to show.

“Camp has gone amazing and I’m putting on a serious performance, not just for the UK fans but for the Irish fans.”

‘Irish TB’ takes a bit of step up in terms of opponent taking on an Argentine with 20 wins to his name, who drew with Luke Evans, and took Harlem Eubank and Kane Gardner the distance.

It’s also a step up in rounds as the 27-year-old trades leather over eight for the first time, something he argues isn’t a problem.

Indeed, it’s something he says he’s been ready for, for quite some time.

“People are saying ‘oh this is you’re first eight rounder but I’ve been ready for an eight-rounder three or four fights ago. I said to myself I wasn’t doing eight rounds if I wasn’t getting paid for it and I didn’t have a promoter or a big platform. So you’d be going in there taking extra damage for what?”

Bradley, who like Kieran Molloy signed with the Izzy Asif-led GBM Sports in the Spring, followed his stablemate’s lead in revealing Galway fight night plans.

“Kieran Molloy will be having a homecoming again, a second fight in Galway. Ireland is my home as well and I’ll bring loads of supporters too.”

Revealing more of the GBM game plan, the Omagh fighter suggested ranking title could be in his more immediate future and targeted ahead of domestic honours.

“Me and Kieran are striving for big things at the moment, that doesn’t diminish the Irish or Celtic titles, it just means we are looking to push on to the top 100 and 50 in the world. So we are looking at titles that get us there. I’m not sure if the Celtic or Irish get us there in the rankings, if it does we can talk about it. It’s an interesting one.”