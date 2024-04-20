European Championships – Eugene McKeever only boxer in action today

Just like his clubmate Ricky Nesbitt was on Friday, Eugene McKeever is the only Irish boxer in European action on Saturday.

McKeever flies the flag for team Ireland when he fights in 71kg preliminary action.

The Holy Family Drogheda contests against Poland’s Matesuz Daniel Urban in his prelim. McKeever competes in Bout 5 of Ring B’s Evening Session, which begins at 4.45pm, Irish time.

Nesbitt was the only boxer in action on Friday and suffered defeat.

The Louth man was competitive against Turkey’s Samet Gumus but the judges scored the bout 27:30: 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30 in favour of his opponent.

401 boxers from 38 federations will contest the championships. The draw takes place on April 18th; April 26th is a rest day, and finals will be boxed on April 28th.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin