From the ring to the racecourse – Baby Bang Terry Casey makes racing debut

From the ring to the racecourse, Baby Bang Terry Casey made his debut as a jockey in the Curragh today.

The 17-year-old son of former European Champion Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey rode 50-1 outsider Lia Fail in the 2:10 at the Curragh.

Casey and the horse finished seventh in the nine-horse five-furlong race.

The teen, who is going about making a name for himself in the world of racing, is already known to the boxing family.

As well as playing a starring role in one of the greatest press conference photos of all time [see below], the youngest son of Limerick’s world title challenger, Willie Casey, won Limerick, Munster and Irish titles for Southside Boxing Academy in 2022.

Then a 15-year-old fighter won the jockey won National Junior 1 honours at 48KG.

Southill native Casey followed the same path as Wesley Joyce and found his way to racing through the Moyross Youth Academy equine programme.

The young Casey completed the trainee jockey course at RACE – The Racing Academy and Centre of Education in Kildare town and has been based with trainer Michael Mulvany in County Meath since January 2024.