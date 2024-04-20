Off to a winning start – Debut win Eoghan Lavin at York Hall

Eoghan Lavin made a successful debut at the famous York Hall tonight.

The Mayo middleweight punched for pay for the first time on Queensberry Promotions London card.

Lavin took on well-travelled and very experienced Southmapton-based Russian Vasif Mamedov over four rounds and came away with a points win.

The 2022 U22 National Champion, who is trained by Anthony Crolla, looked as impressive as any debutant against Mamedov recording a shut out win.

The statement stoppage didn’t come but the Queensberry prospect did show he packs a punch and has a solid skill set.

The win sees Lavin open his account and he is now the proud owner of a 1-0 record, his opponent now slips to 3-50-5.